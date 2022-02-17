The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday, February 17, has removed restrictions on the number of flights that can be operated between India and Ukraine under the bilateral air bubble arrangement. According to a senior official, this decision was taken to facilitate the travel of Indians from the eastern European nation as a crisis brews on its border with Russia, according to a senior official.

India has advised its citizens to temporarily leave Ukraine amid the prevailing situation in that country due to the rising tensions with Russia.

India to help citizens fly out of Ukraine

The ministry, under the air bubble arrangement, has removed the restrictions on the number of flights and seats between India and Ukraine. The official on Thursday said that any number of flights including chartered flights can be operated between the two countries.

Stating that the ministry is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) regarding the flight services, the official mentioned due to the increase in demand, Indian carriers have been asked to look at having flights to Ukraine.

The Indian embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday informed that to meet the additional demand, more flights are being planned in the near future.

"The embassy of India has been receiving several appeals about non-availability of flights from Ukraine to India. In this regard, students are advised not to resort to panic, but book the earliest available and convenient flights to travel to India," it had said in a statement.

It had also been said that Ukrainian International Airlines, Air Arabia, Fly Dubai, and Qatar Airways are operating flights at present from Ukraine. "To meet the additional demand, more flights are being planned in the near future, including from Ukrainian International Airlines, Air India, etc. Details on the same would be shared by the embassy as and when confirmed," it had said.

Earlier on February 15, the embassy asked Indian citizens including students to temporarily leave Ukraine considering the current situation.

As per the air bubble arrangement between two countries, international passenger flights can be operated by their respective carriers into each other's territories subject to certain conditions.

As of now, India has air bubble arrangements with 35 countries. Since 23, 2020, the scheduled international commercial passenger flights to and from India have remained suspended.

(With PTI input)

(Image: Unsplash/RepresentativeImage)