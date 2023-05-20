Last Updated:

India Repatriates 22 Pakistani Prisoners After Completion Of Jail Terms

The Indian government has repatriated 22 Pakistani prisoners, who had completed their sentences, via the Attari-Wagah border, officials said.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Attar-Wagah border

Image: PTI/Representative


The Indian government has repatriated 22 Pakistani prisoners, who had completed their sentences, via the Attari-Wagah border, officials said.

They were handed over to the Pakistani Rangers at the border's Joint Check Post (JCP) by Border Security Force personnel on Friday, they said.

All of them crossed over to Pakistan after they were issued 'Emergency Travel Certificates' by the Pakistani High Commission in Delhi since none of them had any kind of travel documents at the time of arrest, the officials said.

Of the 22 prisoners, nine were fishermen brought here from the Kutch prison in Gujarat, 10 from the Amritsar Central Jail and three from other prisons, they said, adding that the fishermen had been nabbed by the Indian Navy. 

READ | India wants 'normal ties' but Pakistan must build environment free from terrorism: PM Modi
READ | WATCH: Pakistan police arrive at Imran Khan's residence in Lahore for search operation
READ | 'Imran Khan will face failure': Pakistan PM Sharif says nation's ideology more 'powerful'
READ | Pakistan police leave Imran Khan's residence after handing list of 2,200 wanted people

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT