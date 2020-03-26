India Reported 43 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths In Last 24 Hours: Health Ministry

In the last 24 hours, India has reported 43 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and four deaths due to the disease, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. The total number of cases in the country now stands at 649. In a press conference, Joint Secretary for Health, Lav Aggarwal, listed out the steps that the government is taking in containing the spread of COVID-19.

"In the last 24 hours, 43 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and four deaths have been reported. The Union Health Ministry is coordinating with states in contact tracing efforts of positive cases and treatment of the sick as per protocol. We are also contacting those who returned to India from abroad in the last one month and states are following the containment strategy," the joint secretary said.

Follow social distancing strictly

Lav Aggarwal also stressed the need to strictly follow the nationwide lockdown in place for three weeks saying that it is the best measure to contain COVID-19 outbreak.

"It is important that social distancing and lockdown measures are implemented 100% in all states and locality. We request citizens to be responsible in the matter," he said.

The official appealed those passengers who came to India from abroad in the last 14 days to adhere to the quarantine protocol and cooperate with authorities for the common good. He further said that there is a decline in the rate of fresh cases of COVID-19 but maintained that there will be no relaxation in measures to tackle the pandemic.

21-day Pan-India lockdown

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages — irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not. Certain essential services like healthcare facilities, water, food and energy supplies will remain intact.

