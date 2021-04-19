Amid Surge In COVID Cases, Ex- Army Chief Malik Condemns Social Events, Farm Protests

Expressing concern over the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in India, former Army chief Gen. Ved Prakash Malik said on Sunday that more people died of the virus in a single day than the total number of casualties recorded during the Kargil War that lasted over two months.

Stating that the country is at war, Malik slammed the ongoing political rallies in West Bengal, the agitation by the farmers at Delhi borders against the agriculture laws and other religious gatherings despite the country reeling under a second wave of the pandemic.

"Our nation is at war. 1338 Indians died due to pandemic yesterday (1182 day before): more than 2.5 times TOTAL killed in action in Kargil war. Is the nation focused on this war? Election rallies, Faith events, Farmer agitation, in-fighting over resources going on...Wake up India,” he tweeted.

Gen Ved Malik was the chief of the Indian Army during the 1999 Kargil War. His wake-up call for citizens comes at a time when India has been recording the highest spike in Coronavirus infections and fatalities.

Our nation is at war.1338 Indians died due to pandemic yesterday(1182 day before): more than 2.5 times TOTAL killed in action in Kargil war. Is the nation focused on this war? Election rallies, Faith events, Farmer agitation, in-fighting over resources going on...Wake up India! — Ved Malik (@Vedmalik1) April 18, 2021

On Sunday alone, the country reported over 2.61 lakh Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to 1.47 crore, the Union health ministry said. The death toll in India has climbed to 1,77,150 with 1,501 fatalities being reported in the past 24 hours. This is the fourth time India has registered a spike of over two lakh Covid-19 cases. On Saturday, India had witnessed a surge of 2.34 lakh fresh positive cases.

Rallies in West Bengal

Even as the pandemic remains a grave matter of concern, it has not stopped people and political parties from holding rallies or mass gatherings that facilitate the spread of the virus. In poll-bound West Bengal, the ruling TMC and its competitor BJP have been taking out political rallies and drawing a massive crowd of supporters each day. The elections in Bengal is being held in eight phases.

Farm protests in Delhi

In Delhi, which is the worst-affected city in the country, farmers have continued to campaign at the borders, demanding a complete withdrawal of the farm laws. The situation has jeopardised the lives of millions of citizens as the city records sharp increase in the number of daily cases. On Sunday, the national capital reported 25,462 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in the national capital till date, according to data shared by the Health Department.

Kumbh Mela

Religious gatherings such as the Kumbh Mela in Uttarakhand's Haridwar have hundreds of devotees testing positive for the virus. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed for the festival to be observed symbolically, states have issued instructions for those returning from the religious gathering. In several states, the RT-PCR test, as well as 14-day quarantine, is mandatory for Kumbh returnees.

With the rise in cases, various states and cities have now been reporting a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, Remdesivir drugs, that are critical for Coronavirus patients, hospital beds, ventilators and medical oxygen.