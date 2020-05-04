India Reports 1,074 Recoveries From COVID-19, Sharpest Single Day Spike: Health Ministry

The Health Ministry on Monday said that India reported its highest number of recoveries in a single day with 1,074 patients getting cured and the recovery rate has improved to 27.52%. In a press briefing, the Ministry noted that the nationwide lockdown is being eased in a staggered manner and it is imperative to continue rigorous containment measures, effective clinical management, infection prevention and control and prevent any new outbreak.

"Till now, 11,706 people have been cured. In the last 24 hours, 1,074 people have been cured, which is the highest number in terms of cured patients noted to date. Our recovery rate is now 27.52%. The total number of COVID-19 cases is now 42,533," Joint Secretary for health, Lav Aggarwal said.

#COVIDUpdate



▪️11,706 total patients cured (total recovery rate 27.52%)

▪️42,533 total confirmed cases so far

▪️29,453 cases under active medical supervision

▪️2553 new confirmed cases & 1074 patients cured in last 24 hours

Outcome ratio improves, testing rate rising

The official also said that the outcome ratio, indicating the status of closed COVID-19 cases i.e. among people who either recovered or passed away, has improved from 80:20 on April 17 to 90:10 on Monday.

When asked about the rate of testing, the joint secretary said, "There is no issue in relation to testing in the country. On May 1, 74,507 tests were conducted and yesterday, 57,474 tests were done. Testing numbers are rising as per sampling criteria."

Maintain precaution

The Health Ministry stressed on the need to maintain necessary precautions like social distancing and wearing of face masks/covers in public places even as the lockdown eases in several parts of the country. Aggarwal said it is the social responsibility of citizens to behave responsibly as lockdown eases and diligently follow all protocols and guidelines.

"In pandemics such as COVID-19, historically it has been noted that if social distancing is not respected and when social mobility is allowed, chances of disease transmission increase rapidly once restrictions are eased. To prevent such a situation and to maintain the benefits from lockdown, we should understand our social responsibility and ensure we behave responsibly as lockdown eases and diligently follow all protocols and guidelines," Lav Aggarwal said.

Fresh restrictions if new cases reported

The Ministry warned against being complacent in the fight against COVID-19 saying it can lead to the emergence of new cases and held that emergence of new cases in districts where no cases have been reported so far can lead to the imposition of fresh restrictions. "We are transitioning to a new normal, we need to compulsorily wear face masks/covers in public places; preventive measures need to be followed outside containment zones as well," the joint secretary said.

