India Reports 14,623 New COVID Cases In 24 Hrs; Vaccination Coverage To Soon Reach 100 Cr

India reported 14,623 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 3,41,08,996, while active cases fell to 1,78,098, the lowest in 229 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. According to data updated at 8 am, the death toll has risen to 4,52,651 with 197 new fatalities.

For the past 26 days, the daily increase in new Coronavirus infections has been fewer than 30,000, and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for the past 115 days. The active cases account for 0.52% of total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.15%, the highest since March 2020, according to the ministry. In the last 24 hours, the active COVID-19 caseload has dropped by 5,020 cases.

On August 7, 2020, India's COVID-19 tally surpassed 20 lakh, followed by 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It reached 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and one crore on December 19. On May 4, India passed the two-crore mark, and on June 23, it passed the three-crore mark. The country's testing capacity has been increased. India has examined 59,44,29,890 samples in the last 24 hours, with a total of 13,23,702 tests conducted.

COVID-19 cases in India

Kerala recorded 7,643 new cases and 77 deaths out of the 14,623 new infections and 197 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours. In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 10,488 recoveries, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 47,60,781. The active caseload in the state stands at 80,262. 82,408 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, the country has reported 4,52,651 deaths, including 1,39,865 in Maharashtra, 37,967 in Karnataka, 35,928 in Tamil Nadu, 27,002 in Kerala, 25,090 in Delhi, 22,898 in Uttar Pradesh, and 18,998 in West Bengal.

COVID vaccination in India

In addition, 41,36,142 vaccination doses were provided in the previous 24 hours. According to preliminary data, India's COVID-19 immunisation coverage has surpassed 99,12,82,283 as of 7 am today.

Image: PTI