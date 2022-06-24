India Reports 17,336 Fresh COVID Cases With 30% Spike In Last 24 Hrs; 98.59% Recovery Rate

Amid recent increase in COVID cases in India, a total of 17,336 fresh Coronavirus cases have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 4,33,62,294 with a 30% spike. This is also the highest spike in daily Covid infections since February 19 when India had reported 19,969 cases in a single day.

As per the latest data issued by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, June 24, while active cases have also reported an increase of 4,294 cases in the last 24 hours, it presently stands at 88,284. Also, 13 more Covid-related deaths have been reported taking the total death toll to 5,24,954.

In addition to that, the daily positivity rate stood at 4.32% followed by the weekly positivity rate at 3.07%. With 13,029 recoveries in the last 24 hours, while the total recoveries stand at 4,27,49,056, the recovery rate is presently 98.59%.

Speaking about state-wise numbers, Maharashtra continues to remain on the top by contributing the highest number of infections. On Thursday, the state alone reported 5,218 new cases taking the total caseload to 79,50,24. Also, one death was recorded in the past 24 hours.

While Mumbai alone had registered 2,479 cases, it has witnessed a 60% hike in infections in comparison to previous days.

Apart from Maharashtra, other states including Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, among others have also reported a sudden spike in infections in the past few days.

COVID-19 vaccination

The Centre's nationwide vaccination drive has so far exceeded the 196.77 crores (1,96,77,33,217) mark on Friday, informed the Union Health Ministry in its bulletin. The numbers have been achieved through 2,54,91,739 sessions.

More than 3.61 crores (3,61,10,152) of adolescents have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Image: PTI