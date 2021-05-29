India Reports 1,73,790 New COVID-19 Cases, Lowest Rise In 45 Days; 3617 Deaths Recorded

Quick links:
Image: PTI
The latest tally generated by the union home ministry informed that on Friday, India reported 1,73,790 new COVID-19 cases which were lowest since April 12. This was also the second time when the country recorded less than 2 lakh coronavirus cases. India is reporting a continuous declining trend in daily virus cases, informed union health ministry.
According to the data provided by health ministry, active caseload has also declined by 1,14,428 in last 24 hours.
#IndiaFightsCorona— #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) May 29, 2021
📍#COVID19 UPDATE
✅Active caseload further declines to 22,28,724
☑️Active Cases decrease by 1,14,428 in last 24 hours
✅At 1.73 lakh daily new cases, declining trend in new cases is maintained#Unite2FightCorona #StaySafe
1/4 pic.twitter.com/KUZPjyztAI
There are currently, 22,28,724 active coronavirus cases in India with increased recovery rate. Till now, 2,84,601 people have recovered from coronavirus bringing total recovery to 2,51,78,011. For the 16th consecutive day, daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases, informed the Central Government data.
The COVID-19 fatality count has also dipped in the last 24 hours as compared to yesterday with 3,660 people succumbing to the disease. With the latest tally, a total of 322,512 people have succumbed to the virus in the country, according to the health ministry.
Several states are extending COVID-induced curbs despite reporting a lesser number of fresh cases to ensure cases don't emerge back.
States are taking major precautions even after daily cases are falling to make sure that third wave can be stopped and complete control can be established over the deadly pandemic situation.