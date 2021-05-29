India Reports 1,73,790 New COVID-19 Cases, Lowest Rise In 45 Days; 3617 Deaths Recorded

The latest tally generated by the union home ministry informed that on Friday, India reported 1,73,790 new COVID-19 cases which were lowest since April 12. This was also the second time when the country recorded less than 2 lakh coronavirus cases. India is reporting a continuous declining trend in daily virus cases, informed union health ministry.

According to the data provided by health ministry, active caseload has also declined by 1,14,428 in last 24 hours.

There are currently, 22,28,724 active coronavirus cases in India with increased recovery rate. Till now, 2,84,601 people have recovered from coronavirus bringing total recovery to 2,51,78,011. For the 16th consecutive day, daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases, informed the Central Government data.

The COVID-19 fatality count has also dipped in the last 24 hours as compared to yesterday with 3,660 people succumbing to the disease. With the latest tally, a total of 322,512 people have succumbed to the virus in the country, according to the health ministry.

States reporting lower COVID-19 cases

Several states are extending COVID-induced curbs despite reporting a lesser number of fresh cases to ensure cases don't emerge back.

The positivity rate in the national capital has come down to 1.5 per cent with around 1,100 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. This declining trend was witnessed for past several days and while Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced extension of Lockdown last week he marked that unlock will be initiated if situation remains the same. On Friday, the CM announced that unlock process will gradually begin.

Madhya Pradesh was the first state to announce unlock plans from June 1. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that the state cannot remain under lockdown forever. On Friday, the state reported 1,854 new positive cases.

The announcement of extended COVID-infused restrictions in West Bengal came a day after state continued to record a decline in single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The lockdown in West Bengal has been extended till June 15.

Several districts in the state are reporting high positivity rate however Mumbai in particular has witnessed a sharp decline in fresh cases with 929 cases reported on Friday. The state government has also extended the curfew but has hinted upon relaxing curbs in places where cases are declining. Mumbai's recovery rate stands at 94%.

Tamil Nadu has also extended lockdown in state till June 7. On Friday, the state reported 31,079 fresh infections and an all-time high death with 486 fatalities however for the first time, recoveries outnumbered new virus cases. A total of 31,255 people recovered in the latest tally.

States are taking major precautions even after daily cases are falling to make sure that third wave can be stopped and complete control can be established over the deadly pandemic situation.