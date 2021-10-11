India Reports 18,132 New COVID Cases In Last 24 Hrs, Over 95 Crore Vaccines Administered

As per figures released on Monday by the Union Health Ministry, India recorded 18,132 new Coronavirus infections, the lowest in 215 days, bringing the country's total number of cases to 3,39,71,607, with the national COVID-19 recovery rate increasing to 98%. With 193 new deaths, the death toll has risen to 4,50,782.

According to data updated at 8 am, active cases have dropped to 2,27,347, the lowest level in 209 days. For the past 17 days, the daily increase in new Coronavirus infections has been below 30,000, and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for the past 106 days.

Active cases: 2,27,347

Total recoveries: 3,32,93,478

Death toll: 4,50,782



COVID-19 cases in India

On August 7, 2020, India's COVID-19 tally surpassed 20 lakh, followed by 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It exceeded the 60 lakh level on September 28, the 70 lakh mark on October 11, the 80 lakh mark on October 29, the 90 lakh mark on November 20, and the one-crore mark on December 19. On May 4, India passed the two-crore mark, and on June 23, it passed the three-crore mark, according to the data provided by the Union Health Ministry.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

In the last 24 hours, India has administered a total of 46,57,679 vaccine doses against COVID-19, bringing the total number of doses administered to 95,19,84,373. The immunisation programme as a tool to protect the country's most vulnerable populations from the novel Coronavirus illness is still being assessed and monitored at the highest level, according to the union health ministry. The first phase of the nationwide immunisation campaign began on January 16, with healthcare workers (HCWs) receiving vaccinations. Frontline workers (FLWs) have been vaccinated since February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination began on March 1 for persons over the age of 60 and those aged 45 and up who have certain co-morbid disorders. From April 1, the country began vaccinating all people above the age of 45. From May 1, the government decided to broaden its vaccination campaign by enabling anyone above the age of 18 to be vaccinated.

