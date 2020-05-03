COVID-19 Update: With 2,487 New Cases & 83 Deaths In 24 Hours, Count Shoots Past 40,000

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India crossed the 40,000 mark, after 2,487 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Sunday.

The tally of active positive cases stands at 28,070 while 10,887 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the country. With this, the number of cases in India has risen to 40,263, including 1,306 deaths due to the virus. Despite an increase in the tally of cases, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that the country’s COVID-19 mortality rate is the lowest in the world.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: Armed Forces Pay Tribute To COVID Warriors Ahead Of Lockdown 3.0

'India's COVID-19 mortality rate is lowest in the world’

India's mortality rate of COVID-19 is 3.2 percent with over 10,000 coronavirus patients discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease so far, said the Health Minister. Along with that, India's doubling rate has gone up from 10.5 days to 12 days.

"Today more than 10,000 COVID-19 patients have been discharged. Those still admitted at hospitals are on the road to recovery. If in last 14 days doubling rate was 10.5 days, then today it is around 12 days," the Minister told ANI after visiting Lady Hardinge Hospital. "Our mortality rate of 3.2 percent is the lowest in the world," he added.

READ | Post-May 3 Lockdown Guidelines: MHA Clarifies Buses Will Not Ply In Orange Zones

India extends lockdown

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday issued a notification extending the nationwide lockdown by two weeks from May 4. The notification states the considerable relaxations in districts falling in green and orange zones allowed by MHA, will continue to remain in place.

The Union Health Ministry has divided all districts across the nation as red (classified based on total active cases, doubling rate, the extent of testing and surveillance), orange (those neither in green or red zones), and green zones (Zero cases for past 21 days).

READ | Indian Navy Chopper Showers Flower Petals On Goa Medical College, Honours COVID Warriors

READ | Lockdown 3.0: Here Is What's Allowed, What's Prohibited In Green/ Red/ Orange Zones