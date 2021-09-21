India Reports 26,115 Fresh COVID Cases In Last 24 Hrs, Recovery Rate Stands At 97.75%

As the country continues to fight the battle against COVID-19, India on Tuesday, September 21, has reported 26,115 fresh Coronavirus infections with 34,469 recoveries and 252 deaths in the past 24 hours. According to Union health ministry data, out of the total infections, the active cases account for 0.92%, the lowest since March 2020. Meanwhile, Kerala has recorded 15, 692 COVID cases and 92 deaths on Monday, September 20.

To date, the country has reported a total of 3,35,04,534 COVID cases with 3,27,49,574 recoveries. Currently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.75 per cent.

According to Health Ministry's data, the daily positivity rate stands at 1.85 per cent that has been less than 3 per cent for the past 22 days. While the weekly positivity rate stands at 2.08 per cent which has been below 3 per cent for the last 88 days.

India's COVID vaccination drive

To date, India has administered a total of 81,79,77,800 COVID vaccine doses across 54,855 vaccination sites. In a major milestone achievement, India administered over 2.5 crore vaccine doses against Coronavirus on September 17.

While on September 16, the Ministry informed that India has exceeded the average daily COVID-19 vaccination rate of the world's 18 major countries. The world's 18 major countries have administered 81,70,000 (8.17 million) doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. India has administered 85,40,000 (8.54 million) doses. Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Russia are among the nations on this list.

Later on September 18, the government source told ANI that India would be getting 20 crore doses of COVISHIELD and 3.5 crore doses of COVAXIN this month. The source then added that the overall target has been set to 25 crore doses per month. The source further added, "Zydus Cadila is also expected to deliver one crore doses by the month-end. This will help in speeding up the vaccination drive. There is no deficiency of vaccine."

India heading towards 'endemicity'

India's top vaccinologist Dr Gangandeep Kang warned the country of a possible third wave of the COVID pandemic. The Vaccinologist noted the local flare-ups that will be smaller and spread wider across the country may add up to form a third wave of the pandemic. However, she asserted that the scale would not be the same as the first and second waves of the pandemic.

Image: PIXABAY