India Reports 2,68,833 Fresh Covid Cases In 24 Hours, Omicron Tally Crosses 6000 Mark

With COVID-19 cases on a continuous rise followed by a concerning spread of Omicron variant, India on Saturday reported 2,68,833 fresh Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. With an increase of 4,631 infections compared to Friday, it has already reported 402 deaths pushing the total death toll to 4,85,752. Apart from that, India has also recorded fresh 1,45,747 active cases taking the total active tally to 14,17,820. Similarly, India's Omicron tally has jumped to 6,041 cases with 288 fresh infections.

A total of 1,22,684 patients have recovered, taking the total recovery tally to 3,49,47,390 across the country, while the recovery rate stands at 94.83%.

Notably, with the increasing number of COVID cases in India followed by Omicron infections, five states including Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka have contributed the maximum number of cases. While Maharashtra leads the tally with 43,211 COVID cases in the last 24 hours, it was followed by Karnataka with 28,723, Delhi with 24,383, Tamil Nadu with 23,459, and West Bengal with 22,645 cases.

With around 52.97% percent of the new cases have been in these five states, Maharashtra alone is responsible for 16.07% of cases.

India's vaccination coverage cross the 156-cr mark

While India carries out its nationwide vaccination drive, the cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 156.02 crores (1,56,02,51,117) mark administering over 58 lakh doses in the last 24 hours. Also, more than 38 lakh precautionary doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Notably, as teenagers between the age of 15-18 have started receiving their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines, so far a total of 3,25,28,416 doses has been administered to the age group.

