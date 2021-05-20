India Reports 3.69 Lakh Recoveries In A Day, Daily COVID-19 Cases Lowest Since April 26

In a positive development, India clocked 3,69,077 recoveries in a single day on May 19 which outnumbered the daily spike in COVID-19 cases for the 9th day in a row. The country also recorded 11 lakh COVID-19 vaccinations in the last 24 hours, an indicator of India's resolve to innoculate its massive population on a war footing. The state-wise data for states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh also showed considerable signs of improvement recording a decline of more than 12,000 cases as compared to the previous day. The trends come as a glimmer of hope that the deadly second wave has peaked and is now gradually receding.

Here are 11 points of hope:

3,69,077 daily recoveries reported 21 states show a decline in new cases in the past 24 hours Over 11 lakh vaccinations in the past 24 hours 24-hour recoveries outnumber daily cases 9th time in 10 days Daily spike remained below 3 lakh mark for 4th time since 26 april Over 20 lakh samples tested on a daily basis for 2 consecutive days India’s recovery rate touches 86.74% Decline of 16,138 in Karnataka's daily active cases Decline of 18,020 in Maharashtra's daily active cases Decline of 12,763 in Uttar Pradesh's daily active cases India’s active case rate falls to 12.14%

However, there are still a few points of concern that have emerged from the latest COVID-19 trend. The most worrying is the daily rise in the death toll which has oscillated between the 3,500-4,000 mark for the past month, despite a drop in new cases of Coronavirus.

Here are 4 points of concern

3874 covid deaths in the past 24 hours 6 states saw over 200 deaths in the past 24 hours 468 deaths in Karnataka in the past 24 hours The fatality rate remains at 1.11%

COVID-19 in India

India reported 2,67,334 cases of Coronavirus on Thursday which took the total active cases to 32,26,719. The country reported 3,89,851 recoveries and 4,529 deaths in the last 24 hours. On the vaccination front, India has so far administered 18,69,89,265 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the country. Out of these, 70,12,752 close to 6% have been given to the age group of 18-30-year-olds and 10.2% to 30-45-year-olds which form a critical component of India's working population.