India Reports 3.69 Lakh Recoveries In A Day, Daily COVID-19 Cases Lowest Since April 26

Quick links:
Image- PTI
In a positive development, India clocked 3,69,077 recoveries in a single day on May 19 which outnumbered the daily spike in COVID-19 cases for the 9th day in a row. The country also recorded 11 lakh COVID-19 vaccinations in the last 24 hours, an indicator of India's resolve to innoculate its massive population on a war footing. The state-wise data for states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh also showed considerable signs of improvement recording a decline of more than 12,000 cases as compared to the previous day. The trends come as a glimmer of hope that the deadly second wave has peaked and is now gradually receding.
However, there are still a few points of concern that have emerged from the latest COVID-19 trend. The most worrying is the daily rise in the death toll which has oscillated between the 3,500-4,000 mark for the past month, despite a drop in new cases of Coronavirus.
India reported 2,67,334 cases of Coronavirus on Thursday which took the total active cases to 32,26,719. The country reported 3,89,851 recoveries and 4,529 deaths in the last 24 hours. On the vaccination front, India has so far administered 18,69,89,265 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the country. Out of these, 70,12,752 close to 6% have been given to the age group of 18-30-year-olds and 10.2% to 30-45-year-olds which form a critical component of India's working population.
#IndiaFightsCorona:— #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) May 20, 2021
📍#𝑪𝑶𝑽𝑰𝑫19 𝑽𝒂𝒄𝒄𝒊𝒏𝒆 𝑫𝒐𝒔𝒆𝒔: 𝑨𝒈𝒆-𝒘𝒊𝒔𝒆 𝑫𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒊𝒃𝒖𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏
✅ Above 60 years: 39%
✅ 45-60 years: 44.9%
✅ 30-45 years: 10.2%
✅ 18-30 years: 5.9%#We4Vaccine#LargestVaccinationDrive#Unite2FightCorona @ICMRDELHI pic.twitter.com/5beyxHRh7q