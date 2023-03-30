India Reports 3,016 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Highest In Six Months; Active Caseload At 13,509

India reported 3,016 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, March 30, the Health Ministry said. This is the highest number of daily cases logged in the country in nearly six months. With the rise, the total number of active cases have risen to 13,509. The Delhi government has also called an emergency meet with the surge in infections in the National Capital Territory.

Thus the daily positivity rate has also gone up to 2.73%. A total of 3,375 cases were recorded on October 2 last year. The death toll in the country due to COVID-19 has increased to 5,30,862 with 14 latest fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours - three in Maharashtra, two from Delhi and one reported by Himachal Pradesh and eight reconciled by Kerala.

The total infection tally stands at 4,47,12,692. The active cases are now 0.03 per cent of the total infections. COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.78 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 4,41,68,321, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. According to the health ministry, on the vaccination front, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.