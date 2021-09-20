India Reports 30,256 Fresh COVID Cases In Last 24 Hours; Kerala Adds 19,653 Infections

India logged 30,256 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Monday. This is 1.7% lower than the previous day's figure on Sunday, said the Union Health Ministry. The total number of COVID cases in the country is now 3,34,78,419.

India reports 30,256 fresh cases of #COVID19, 43,938 recoveries, and 295 deaths in the last 24 hours



Total cases: 33,478,419

Total Active cases: 3,18,181

Total Recoveries: 3,27,15,105

Total Death toll: 4,45,133



Total vaccination : 80,85,68,144 (37,78,296 in last 24 hours) pic.twitter.com/MTf1Qrrxwh — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2021

COVID cases in India

In the previous 24 hours, India's active caseload has decreased by 13,977 cases, bringing it to 3,18,181 cases. On Monday, the country recorded 295 COVD deaths in the 24-hour period, bringing the total number of deaths to 4,45,133. In other upshots, 43,938 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the same 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 3,27,15,105 nationwide. The recovery rate in India is now at 97.72%. In the same 24-hour period, a total of 11,77,607 samples were tested for COVID-19.

COVID-19 situation in India

Kerala, with 19,653 cases, Maharashtra, with 3,413 cases, Tamil Nadu with 1,697 cases, Andhra Pradesh with 1,337 cases, and Karnataka with 783 cases, are the five states with the most cases on Monday. These five states alone accounted for 88.86% of the new cases recorded on Monday, with Kerala accounting for 64.96% of the new cases, said the health ministry. Kerala had the most COVID-19 casualties on Monday (152), followed by Maharashtra with 49 daily deaths.

India COVID vaccination

In the previous 24 hours, India has given out a total of 37,78,296 COVID-19 vaccine doses, raising the total number of doses given out under the nationwide vaccination push to 80,85,68,144. The Centre advised states and union territories to boost health facilities and speed up the immunisation effort during a high-level conference on Saturday to assess COVID management throughout the country. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba stated, "there is no room for complacency."

The Union Health Ministry announced on Sunday that over 78.58 crore COVID-19 vaccination doses have been delivered to states and UTs. In addition, more than 1.16 crore doses are in the pipeline. Over 5.16 crore balance and unused vaccination doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, according to the ministry. Meanwhile, the Department of Health in Tamil Nadu announced on Sunday that the second mega vaccination programme vaccinated 16,43,879 persons, exceeding the target of 15 lakh people over the age of 18.

(with inputs from ANI/PTI)

Image: PTI