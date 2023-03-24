India Reports 322 Fresh Covid-19 Infections In Last 24 Hours, Active Tally Rises To 7,927

Covid-19 cases in India have again begun to surge with the country recording a spike of over 1,000 cases in the last two days. On Friday, India reported 322 new infections in the last 24 hours and the active cases in the country have now increased to 7,927, as per the Union Health Ministry data.

With this, the country's cumulative Covid caseload has gone up to 4.46 crore (4,46,99,418). The death toll has increased to 5,30,818 with one death each reported from Karnataka and Gujarat, the Health Ministry data updated at 8 am stated.

The central government has directed the states with the most active cases to enhance restriction measures, and extend Covid-19 surveillance by following the strategy of the test, track, treat and vaccination. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka are among the states with high caseloads.

PM Modi, in the high-level meeting that was chaired on Wednesday, discussed remedial measures to control the Covid-19 spread. He suggested ramping up genome sequencing, improving the preparedness of hospitals and the importance of Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Notably, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan explained that the rise in Covid-19 cases in India is because of the sub-variants of Omicron, the one which was widespread in the third Covid-19 wave.

What is driving the new Covid-19 wave in India?

Former AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria on Wednesday said that the new Covid variant XBB.1.16 might be responsible for the rise in cases. He called it a "new kid on the block" and predicted that new variants will keep emerging as long as the virus keeps mutating. States like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan are the ones where new cases are being reported at a higher rate.

The Omicron variant was first flagged by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in November 2021 and it was labelled a 'variant of concern' owing to its large number of mutations. It was said to be much more transmissible than the Delta variant (which emerged after the Alpha, Beta and Gamma variants).