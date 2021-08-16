India Reports 32,937 New COVID Cases In 24hrs, Lowest Since March; 54.58 Cr Vaccinated

India has reported 32,937 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of active COVID-19 cases to 3,81,947 active cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday. The active cases constitute 1.18% of the total cases in the country and are the lowest since March 2020. India now has 3,22,25,513 Coronavirus cases to date.

Further, the death count stands at 4,31,642 with 417 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate remains the same at 97.48% with 35,909 patients who have recovered during the last 24 hours. At the same time, the weekly positivity rate still remains below 5% and currently stands at 2.01%, slightly less than the past few weeks.

COVID Vaccination

Speaking on the nationwide vaccination drive, the Health Ministry stated that it has covered 54.58 Cr (54,58,57,108) including people from the age groups above 18 and 45. According to the latest update shared by the Health Ministry, "India’s Cumulative #COVID19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 54.58 Cr (54,58,57,108)."

Talking about the Coronavirus testing in India, more than 49.48 crore (49,48,05,652) COVID tests are conducted so far.

COVID-19 cases in India

India has been witnessing a steady dip in the number of COVID-19 amid revised COVID-19 norms in several states. Also, Maharashtra is now relieved with no containment zones. Also, the situation has improved in the national capital as a fall in COVID deaths has been reported in Delhi. Though the nationwide figures show a decline in cases, around nine states have still reported a rise in the cases including Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Speaking on the COVID-19 situation in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech on Sunday, August 15, lauded the citizens for fighting bravely with the situation. He also appreciated the country's vaccination drive.

