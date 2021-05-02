India Reports 3,689 COVID Deaths In 24 Hrs, Highest In A Day So Far; 3,92,488 New Cases

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday informed that in the last 24 hours, 3,92,488 new Coronavirus cases have been reported. MoHFW further informed that 3,689 deaths - the highest number of deaths so far and 3,07,865 discharges have also been recorded.

India reports 3,92,488 new #COVID19 cases, 3689 deaths and 3,07,865 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry



Total cases: 1,95,57,457

Total recoveries: 1,59,92,271

Death toll: 2,15,542

Active cases: 33,49,644



Total vaccination: 15,68,16,031 pic.twitter.com/5xytqvn2K0 — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

Centre: Over 80K people in 18-44 age group vaccinated on May 1

The Health Ministry said 84,599 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine in the country on Saturday. A total of 16,48,192 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm on Saturday, the 106th day of the inoculation drive, the ministry said. As many as 9,89,700 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 6.58 lakh beneficiaries received second dose, according to the provisional report.

A total of 84,599 people in the 18-44 age group have been administered the first dose. The ministry said final reports would be completed for the day by late night. The total vaccinations across the country rose to over 15.66 crores. These include 94.28 lakh healthcare workers who have taken the first dose and 62.65 lakh people who have taken the second dose, 1.26 crore frontline workers who have received the first dose and 68.78 lakh such workers who have taken the second dose, it said.

In the 45-60 age group, 5.33 crore people have taken the first dose, while over 40 lakh have been given the second dose of the jab so far. As many as 5.26 crore people aged above 60 have taken the first dose and 1.14 crore beneficiaries have taken the second dose. The phase 3 vaccination drive has come into force from May 1. The Centre has advised the states and Union territories to set up help desks with the aid of volunteer groups and NGOs.

COVID-19 situation in India

Amid the sudden surge in the number of cases, India so far has recorded over 1,95,57,457 positive COVID-19 cases, out of which 1,59,92,271 have successfully recovered and 2,15,542 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours 3,92,488 new cases,3,07,865 fresh recoveries and 3,689 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 33,49,644.

(Image: PTI)