India Reports 38,948 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In Last 24 Hours, Active Cases Drop To 4,04,874

In the last 24 hours, India registered 38,948 new cases of the novel Coronavirus, as well as 219 deaths from the infection. According to health ministry data, the overall number of active COVID-19 cases in India has reduced to 4,04,874. On Sunday, 5th September alone, at least 43,903 people have recovered.

COVID-19 cases in India

For the last 73 days, the weekly positivity rate of 2.58% has been lower than the 3% mark, according to the health ministry. For the last seven days, the daily positive rate has been recorded to be 2.76%. In India, active COVID-19 cases account for 1.23% of total cases. The rate of recovery is 97.44%.

According to data released by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw 43,903 discharges in the last 24 hours, bringing the total recovery rate to roughly 97.42% and total recoveries to 3,21,81,995. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 53,14,68,867 samples have been analysed for COVID-19 as of September 5. On Sunday, 14,10,649 of these samples were tested.

The total number of deaths in the country is now 4,49,752. The first death from the COVID pandemic was recorded in India in March 2020. As per the data available, India's COVID tally in 2020 surpassed 20 lakh on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. Last year, the total reached 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and one crore on December 19.

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a video conference with healthcare workers in Himachal Pradesh. According to the Prime Minister's Office, Himachal Pradesh has effectively vaccinated its entire eligible population with the first dosage of COVID.

COVID-19 cases in Kerala, Maharashtra

In Kerala, which is dealing with a daily increase of roughly 30,000 COVID cases, the Nipah virus has surfaced as a new menace, causing the state's health department to be even more vigilant.

After nearly three years, Kerala is facing a resurgence of the deadly Nipah virus after a 12-year-old kid died from it, infecting two health workers. The fatality is the first in COVID-ravaged Kerala since 2018 when the Nipah virus devastated Kozhikode and Malappuram.

On Sunday, Maharashtra recorded 4,057 Coronavirus positive cases, bringing the state's infection total to 64,86,174, while 67 individuals died, bringing the total to 1,37,774, according to the health department. During the day, 5,916 patients recovered, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 62,94,767. According to the department, there are 50,095 active COVID19 cases in the state. So far, 5,48,54,018 people in the state have been tested. According to the report, Maharashtra's recovery rate is now 97.05%, with a death rate of 2.12%.

Picture Credit: AP