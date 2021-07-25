India Reports 39,742 New COVID-19 Infections & 535 Deaths; Active Cases Reduce To 4,08,212

According to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, India recorded a single-day spike of 39,742 COVID-19 cases. The death toll rose to 420,551 followed by 535 new fatalities. MoHFW informed that the active cases have declined to 4,08,212 and comprise 1.30% of the total coronavirus cases. Notably, the nation has recorded a sharp decline of 765 COVID cases in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry's COVID-19 update

As per the latest data, India's current recovery rate is recorded at 97.36%, which has increased by.01% in the last 24 hours, as the recovery rate for July 24 was 97.35%. Highlighting other important details, the Ministry said that the weekly positivity rate remains below 5%, currently at 2.22%. Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate was at 2.24%, less than 2.31% for 34 consecutive days, along with testing capacity substantially increasing by 45.62 crore in total.

Nationwide Vaccination Drive

As far as the vaccination tally of the country is concerned, the Ministry of Health said that over 43.31 crores of the anti-COVID vaccine have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination started on June 21, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. Of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 30,535,496 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 39,972 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.36%.

COVID-19 cases in India

India has so far recorded over 31,332,159 positive cases, out of which 30,535,496 have successfully recovered and 420,585, have died. As per the latest updates from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 39,097 new cases, 35,087 fresh recoveries, and 546 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active case is 408,977.

The Indian Council of Medical Research informed, that the total number of Coronavirus samples tested up to July 25 was 456,289, 567. Whereas the total number of COVID-19 samples tested on July 23 was 1,718,756.

COVID situation in other states

In the past 24 hours, no fresh COVID cases have been recorded in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Ladakh has recorded seven new cases. Meanwhile, Maharashtra got major relief in the last seven days, as fresh cases have come down to 9.9%. The southern region and the northeast states are among the only places currently recording an increase in COVID-19 cases.

