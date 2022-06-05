India Reports 4,270 Fresh COVID-19 Cases With 15 Deaths; Daily Positivity Rate Above 1%

India reported a total of 4,270 fresh cases of COVID-19, 2,619 recoveries, and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours bringing the total caseload to 4,31,76,817. The active cases also increased to 24,052. According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday, the daily positivity rate was recorded above 1% after 34 days.

#COVID19 | India reports 4,270 fresh cases, 2,619 recoveries, and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours.



The active cases rose to 24,052 and with 15 fresh fatalities, the death toll climbed to 5,24,692. The active cases comprise 0.06% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.73%, the ministry said. In a span of 24 hours, an increase of 1,636 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.03% while the weekly positivity rate was 0.84%, according to the ministry. On May 1, the daily positivity was recorded at 1.07%. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,28,073, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22%. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 194.09 crores.

The top five states of the country that have registered the maximum number of cases are Kerala with 1,465 cases, Maharashtra with 1,357 cases, Delhi with 405 cases, Karnataka with 222 cases, and Haryana with 144 cases.

Maharashtra Makes Masks Mandatory In Public Places

In view of a sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackeray government has announced that masks will be mandated in public places. The Maharashtra health department on Friday also ordered district and civic authorities to ramp up Coronavirus testing and vaccination coverage as the number of COVID samples being examined was reduced.

Informing about the mask mandate, the Additional Chief Secretary of Health Pradeep Vyas wrote a letter to collectors, municipal corporations, and chief executive officers. In the letter, he stated that all districts should ensure the proportion of RT-PCR tests was at least 60% and advised to wear masks in closed public spaces like trains, buses, cinemas, auditoriums, offices, hospitals, colleges and schools. This came after the state witnessed a sharp spike in COVID cases over the last week, with 1,081 cases reported on June 1, the highest since February 24.

