India Reports 43,071 New Cases & 995 Deaths; Over 35 Crore Vaccine Doses Administered

As India continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Health Ministry on Sunday informed that the total number of active Coronavirus cases in the country is 4,85,350. India so far has recorded over 3,05,45,433 positive COVID cases, out of which, 2,96,58,078 have successfully recovered and 4,02,005 have died.

Out of 4,02,005 deaths, 1,22,724 are from Maharashtra, 35,308 are from Karnataka, 32,933 are from Tamil Nadu, 22,622 are from Uttar Pradesh, 24,988 are from Delhi, 9,474 are from Haryana, 17,779 are from West Bengal, 10,067 are from Gujarat, 9,599 are from Bihar and 16,103 are from Punjab. As far as the vaccination tally of the country is concerned, over 69,11,526 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in India, out of which 57,23,463 are the first dose and 11,88,063 are the second dose.

Health Ministry shares India's COVID-19 update

As per the latest report from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 43,071 cases, 52,299 fresh recoveries and 955 deaths have been reported. It is important to mention here that Sunday is the eighth consecutive day with less than 50,000 new cases reported in a day. According to the Health Ministry, the recovery rate of India has claimed to 97.09 per cent. "The weekly positivity rate is currently at 2.44 per cent while the daily positivity rate stands at 2.34 per cent," the Ministry added.

ICMR's COVID testing report

With substantially raped up testing capacity across the country, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the total number of COVID samples tested up to July 3 is 41,82,54,953. Whereas, the total number of samples tested on July 3 is 18,38,490.

MoHFW's vaccination report

Giving out further details, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that so far over 35 crores of Coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered under the ongoing nationwide vaccination drive. Out of these 35,12,21,306 crore vaccine doses, 78,08,968 healthcare workers have been administered with the second dose and 1,02,27,957 have been given the first dose. In the age group of 18-44 years, 9,98,28,219 people have received both doses of the vaccine. Meanwhile in Age group 45-59 years and over 60 years, 9,05,89,022 and 6,89,10,208 have received both doses of COVID vaccine respectively.

Check details of vaccine doses administered here:

