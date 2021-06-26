India Reports 48,698 New COVID-19 Cases & 1,183 Deaths In 24 Hours; Active Cases Below 6L

India is seeing a declining trend in daily Coronavirus infections as the impact of the second wave of the COVID-19 lessens, with the country reporting less than 50,000 cases for the second time this week. Over 48,000 new infections were reported in India in the last 24 hours, bringing the country's total caseload to around 3.02 lakh. On June 21, India had reported less than 50,000 new cases, with 42,640 infections registered across the country.

COVID-19 cases in India

Meanwhile, the death toll from the deadly infection has climbed close to the 4-lakh mark, with over 1,100 new fatalities documented in the country during the same time period. The daily death toll was also at its lowest since June 21, when the country had 1,167 new deaths in a single day. According to data released by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday morning, India has recorded 48,698 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 3,01,83,143. Following that, the death toll increased to 3,94,493 after 1,183 people died from the devastating illness in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 situation in states

On Friday, Tamil Nadu reported 5,755 new COVID-19 cases, including four returnees from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, bringing the total number of cases to 24,55,332 and the death toll to 32,051. According to a health department bulletin, 8,132 people were discharged on Friday, bringing the total number of patients cured to 23,75,963, leaving 47,318 people with active infections. On May 21, Tamil Nadu had its maximum daily infection of 36,184 and has been declining since then. On June 7, the figure dipped below 10,000. Coimbatore and Erode both reported over 500 cases on Friday, while 19 districts recorded infections in the double digits.

On Friday, 11,546 additional COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala, bringing the overall number of cases to 28,65,871 and increasing the number of fatalities to 12,699 with 118 more deaths. According to the government, overall recoveries reached 27,52,492 persons, with 11,056 people being cured. There were 1,00,230 active cases. Malappuram had the most cases (1,374), followed by Thiruvananthapuram (1,291), Kollam (1200), and Thrissur (1134). According to the release, 81 of the positive cases are health personnel, 70 came from outside the state, and 10,771 were infected through contact.

Picture Credit: PTI