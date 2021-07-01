India Reports 48,786 New Cases And 1,005 Deaths; Active Cases Reduce To 5,23,257

As the world continues to reel under the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that India in the last 24 hours has recorded 48,786 new cases, 61,588 fresh recoveries and 1,005 deaths. India so far has recorded over 3,04,11,634 positive cases, out of which, 2,94,88,918 have successfully recovered and 3,99,459 have died. The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country is 5,23,257.

Health Ministry shared Coronavirus cases update

India reports 48,786 new #COVID19 cases, 61,588 recoveries, and 1,005 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.



Total cases: 3,04,11,634

Total recoveries: 2,94,88,918

Active cases: 5,23,257

Death toll: 3,99,459



Total Vaccination : 33,57,16,019 pic.twitter.com/o1FX1g1Xue — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2021

As far as vaccination tally is concerned, so far over 33,06,10,600 doses of Coronavirus vaccine have been administered, out of which, 27,25,28,478 are the first doses and 5,80,82,122 are the second doses.

'Children Won't Be Severely Affected': Health Ministry on COVID third wave

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that several questions have been raised regarding the higher vulnerability of children to get adversely impacted by COVID-19. Stating that during the second wave of COVID, several questions were raised in media regarding the higher vulnerability of children to get adversely impacted by the infection during possible third wave, the Health Ministry said that the experts have allayed these fears and apprehensions on several platforms.

Several questions have been raised regarding the higher vulnerability of children to get adversely impacted by COVID-19 during the subsequent waves, if any. Experts have allayed these fears and apprehensions on several platforms: Union Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/hTFGlsCK8c — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2021

Dr Randeep Guleria on the possible third wave of COVID affecting children

Earlier, New Delhi AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria had said that there is no data, either from India or globally to show that children will be seriously infected in the possible third wave of Coronavirus. Giving further clarification, Dr Randeep Guleria had also said that healthy children will be able to recover without hospitalization, while the ones, who have low immunity or co-morbidities, if contract COVID infection, will have to be admitted to the hospital.

Randeep Guleria had made a massive statement, saying that to say that the potential third wave of COVID-19 will impact children would be unscientific; at the same time, we must prepare.

Dr Guleria had said, "If we see the two waves (so far), one group that has seen fewer cases or mild cases has been children. The virus is the same. To say that in the next wave the cases will be more in kids does not seem scientifically right. But we should prepare as the hypothesis is that the children are now protected - that they could see more cases as they've so far not gone to schools or colleges and have been at home... When they go, they'll meet other kids, and cases can rise."

(Image: PTI, Pixabay)