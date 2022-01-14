India Reports 6.7% Spike In New COVID-19 Cases With 2,64,202 Cases; Omicron Tally At 5,753

With a 6.7% rise in fresh COVID-19 cases, India on Thursday reported 2,64,202 new cases. The country also recorded 315 COVID fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 4,85,350. According to the Union Health Ministry, 1,09,345 recoveries were reported in the latest update.

The confirmed cases of Omicron has risen to 5,753 on Thursday from 5,488 on Wednesday (an increase of 4.83% since yesterday). Meanwhile, the Daily positivity rate also increased to 14.78%.In yesterday's tally, India had witnessed a jump of 27% in new COVID-19 cases.

Active case: 12,72,073

Daily positivity rate: 14.78%



The Recovery Rate is currently at 95.20%.

Confirmed cases of Omicron: 5,753

The Recovery Rate is currently at 95.20%.

Coronavirus vaccination update

With the administration of over 73 lakh Doses (73,08,669) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s coronavirus vaccination coverage has exceeded 155.39 Cr (1,55,39,81,819) as per provisional reports till 7 am on Friday. As per the Health Ministry, more than 157.50 crores (1,57,50,62,435) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the Govt and through direct state procurement category. More than 15.17 Cr (15,17,25,871) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

PM chairs virtual meet on COVID-19, directs focus on local containment

Following the meeting with Chief Ministers on Thursday, PM Modi addressed the nation and reflected on the rapid spread of the Omicron variant in India. The Prime Minister said that Omicron has been found to be more transmissible than the previous variants but has also advised the public to avoid panicking and support the vaccination drive. Thanking the healthcare and ASHA workers who have bolstered India’s vaccination drive, the Prime Minister emphasised countering misinformation and urged everyone to stay vigilant regarding the same in order to avoid vaccine hesitancy.

Suggesting a new strategy to contain the virus, PM Modi said that we must ensure as many treatments as possible at home and make containment zones in areas reporting higher infection. The PM further expressed happiness over the innovative measures resorted by states to contain the Coronavirus. Assuring Central Government's complete backing over the health infrastructure facilities, the Prime Minister added that Rs 23,000 crore relief package allocated by the Centre has achieved its aim as it was utilised in strengthening the health infrastructure in many states. Moreover, PM Modi also said that we must stay alert and take every necessary precaution as he advised people to prepare for variants that might emerge in the future.