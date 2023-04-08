Last Updated:

India Reports 6,155 Fresh Cases Of Covid-19; Active Cases Climb To 31,194

India on Saturday recorded 6,155 fresh COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases increased to 31,194, according to Union health ministry data.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Covid

Image: Representative


India on Saturday recorded 6,155 fresh COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases increased to 31,194, according to Union health ministry data.

India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,51,259). The death toll climbed to 5,30,954 with 11 deaths, including two reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

At 31,194, the active cases comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

READ | Maharastra witnesses COVID surge; records 926 cases, 3 deaths

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,89,111, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. 

READ | Japan's 'hikikomori': How social withdrawal has worsened after COVID-19 pandemic
READ | Undertrial prisoners, convicts released during COVID-19 pandemic return to Delhi jails after SC order
READ | Odisha reports over 100 fresh COVID-19 cases after six months; active cases stand at 429

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT