India Reports 62,224 New COVID-19 Cases, 2,542 Deaths In 24 Hours; Active Cases Below 9 L

Continuing the rapid fall in new cases, India reported over 62,000 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the country's total caseload to over 2.96 crore. After more than 2,500 deaths in the same period, the death toll in the country has risen to near 3.80 lakh. According to data released by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday morning, India has reported 62,224 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,96,33,105. The death toll has risen to 3,79,573 after 2,542 people have died as a result of the deadly infection.

India reports 62,224 new #COVID19 cases, 1,07,628 discharges & 2542 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry



Total cases: 2,96,33,105

Total discharges: 2,83,88,100

Death toll: 3,79,573

Active cases: 8,65,432



Total Vaccination: 26,19,72,014 (28,00,458 in last 24 hrs) pic.twitter.com/mEVj5dNxHZ — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2021

COVID-19 cases update

The number of active cases has dropped to 8,65,432 cases, accounting for 2.92 percent of all infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.80%. In the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 caseload has decreased by 47,946 cases. The daily positivity rate has fallen to 3.22 percent. According to the ministry, it has been less than 5% for nine days in a row, and the weekly positive rate has dropped to 4.17 percent. For the 34th day in a row, recoveries have outnumbered daily new cases. According to the data, the number of persons who have recovered from the sickness has increased to 2,83,88,100, with a case fatality rate of 1.28 percent.

COVID-19 situation in India

Meanwhile, despite concerns about the Delta plus variant of COVID-19, which is thought to be a mutation of the Delta variant that caused the second wave's outbreak in the country, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday that it is not yet a variant concern, noting that its presence in the country must be assessed and tracked.

"This is a variant of interest that has not yet been classified as a variant of concern. A variant of concern is in which we have understood that there are adverse consequences to humanity by an increase in transmissibility and severity. This is not known yet about the Delta plus variant. But scientifically the effect and change of Delta plus have to be watched through our INSACOG system. This has to be detected and we have to see its presence in the country," news agency PTI quoted NITI Aayog Member VK Paul as saying.

The government noted an almost 85% drop in daily COVID cases since the highest reported peak on May 7, and the number of districts reporting more than 100 daily cases has decreased from 531 in the week ending May 4 to 165 in the week ending June 13.

