India Reports 84,332 New Cases In Last 24 Hours, Lowest In 70 Days; Active Cases Below 11L

Continuing the downward trend, India saw its lowest single-day rise in the recent 70 days on Saturday, June 12, with over 84,000 new COVID-19 infections registered in the country in the previous 24 hours. According to data released by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday morning, India recorded 84,332 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 2,93,59,155, while the death toll rose to 3,67,081 after 4,002 fatalities were reported in the same time period.

India records 84,332 new cases

The daily infections are at their lowest level since April 1, when the country had recorded near 81,000 new Coronavirus infections. However, the country's high number of virus-related deaths continued to be reported, with 4,002 deaths confirmed in the last 24 hours. The increase has been attributed to a backlog of cases from states such as Maharashtra, which has reported 2,213 deaths alone. Active cases decreased to 10,80,690, accounting for 3.68% of all infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 95.07%. After 63 days, India's active caseload had dropped to fewer than 11 lakh.

Coronavirus cases in other states

The daily positive rate was 4.39 %. For the 19th day in a row, it has been below 10%, according to the ministry, which also noted that the weekly positivity rate has dropped to 4.94%. For the 30th day in a row, recoveries have outnumbered daily new cases. According to the data, the number of persons who have recovered from the sickness has climbed to 2,79,11,384, while the case fatality rate has grown to 1.25%.

Tamil Nadu was accountable for 15,759 of the country's daily cases. Kerala (14,233 cases) and Karnataka (8,249 cases) came in second and third, respectively. Maharashtra, the pandemic's worst-affected state, reported 11,766 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 58.87 lakh. In the last 24 hours, the western state reported 2,617 virus-related deaths. On Friday, Delhi reported 238 new COVID-19 cases and 504 recoveries, bringing the city's total number of active cases below 4,000. There were also 24 deaths in the national capital, the lowest number since April 8.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: PTI/RepresentativeImage