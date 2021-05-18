India Reports Lowest Single-day COVID Cases In 28 Days: Fall Following Projected Timeline?

As India is battling hard against the second wave of COVID-19, the nation has been witnessing a drop in positive cases. India on Monday registered 2.63 lakh positive cases, the lowest in 28 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The country reported 2,63,533 new cases in a span of 24 hours, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,52,28,996, the data updated at 8 am showed. Notably, Central Panel's Projection For India's COVID-19 Wave had graphed out that the curve of COVID cases will flatten in such a manner after hitting a peak at around May 12.

Recently, Professor M Vidyasagar, who heads a government-appointed panel of scientists that is currently monitoring the trajectory of the Coronavirus infections in India, while speaking to Republic TV, shared his findings on the second wave of COVID-19 and predicted that the daily COVID cases will come in thousand as compared to lakhs which is the case at the moment and has been for almost 2 months. Professor Vidyasagar also said the model predicted the peak of the second wave of COVID-19 by May 12 with single-day COVID-19 infections atover four lakhs after which the cases would decrease and come to one lakh mark by the end of May and continue the decreasing trend thereafter.

Professor Vidyasagar also outlined that, "The key in all states is to achieve the peak, once you achieve the peak then progress will be in the right direction."

During the interaction, Professor Vidyasagar also asserted that the people who were asymptomatic during the first wave of COVID-19 but did not test positive might have lost their immunity during the second wave amid the mutations of the Coronavirus and the second wave being more virulent in nature.

Notably, Professor M Vidyasagar had shared the projection state-by-state which predicted that almost all states of India will see a decline in positive cases after May 12.

Delhi's COVID-19 wave projections: Actual caseload better than projection

While the model-computed data predicts that the number of new COVID-19 cases will see a slump in the upcoming days after first seeing a massive surge till May 12, it is to be noted that the actual data shows flattening in new COVID-19 cases in Delhi as compared to the computed projections. Professor M Vidyasagar had observed that the cases around Delhi's suburban areas like Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurgaon are increasing and that might be the reason Delhi is observing a lower number of new COVID-19 cases, with patients perhaps crossing the border for treatment, etc.

Noida's COVID-19 wave projections: Actual caseload surpassing projection

Professor M Vidyasagar observed that the infection rate around Delhi's suburbs like Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon are slowly rising, while they are decreasing in the national capital. He laid out the possibility that people of Delhi are moving to the suburbs perhaps due to the availability of resources there. In case of Noida, the model-computed data predicts that the number of new COVID-19 cases will see a slump in the upcoming days after a massive surge till May 12. However, the actual data shows steep rise in new infections as compared to the computed projections.