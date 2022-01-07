India Reports Over 1.1 Lakh COVID-19 Infections In Last 24 Hours; Omicron Cases At 3,007

India, in the last 24 hours reported another spike in fresh cases with 1,17,100 new cases of Coronavirus. The active caseload in the country rose to 3,71,363. A total of 30,836 recoveries have been reported in the last 24 hours which has increased the total recoveries figure to 3,43,71,845. Meanwhile, the new variant- Omicron tally rose to 3,007 in the latest update, as per the Health Minister. The death toll rose to 302 in the latest update.

Maharashtra and Delhi continue to report the highest number of Omicron cases with 876 and 465 infections respectively. Further followed by Karnataka, Rajasthan, Kerala, and Gujarat. Meanwhile, Manipur, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, each also reported one Omicron case on Wednesday.

The daily positivity rate is at 7.74% while the weekly positivity Rate is at 4.54%. A total of 68.68 cr total tests have been conducted so far. The recovery rate has further dipped to 97.57% According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 149.66 Cr vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

PM Modi expected to interact with CMs to discuss COVID situation

The Prime Minister is expected to hold a meeting with Chief Ministers over the COVID-19 situation in the country on Friday. This was reported after the Centre urged nine states and Union territories to ramp up COVID testing to ensure that infected people do not spread the coronavirus to others. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also confirmed that she will be attending the virtual meeting with the Prime Minister on Friday to discuss the matter. Notably, West Bengal recorded over 14,000 fresh cases in 24 hours on January 5.

Omicron responsible for 65% COVID cases in Delhi

65% of COVID samples in Delhi, whose genome sequencing reports came out between January 1 and 3, were found to have the Omicron variant as against 28% from December 1 to 31, official data showed. Of the 72 samples, whose reports arrived in the first three days of this year, 47 were found to be infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, while Delta and its sublineages were found in 20 samples. Only 7% had other variants.