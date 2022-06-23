India Reports Over 13,000 New COVID Cases & 38 Deaths In Last 24 Hours; Testing Doubled

India reported about 13,313 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, making the total active caseload stand at 83,990 and active cases now stand at 0.19 percent, according to the latest data released from the Union Health Ministry on June 23. In comparison to the previous day's report, the additional new cases are over 1000 more. As per the latest data, 38 people died due in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Ministry, the daily positivity rate now stands at 2.03 per cent, against 3.94 per cent of the previous day. With this the weekly positivity rate has now dropped to 2.81 per cent which was 2.9 per cent on the previous day, the reduced positivity rate indicates that the level of coronavirus transmission, relative to the amount of testing done, is low. The total recovery in the last 24 hours was reported to be 10,972 which is more than the previous day when only 9,862 recoveries happened. Now, the total recovery in the country has increased to about 4,27,36,027 and the current recovery rate stands at 98.6 per cent, as per the Ministry.

As the number of cases increases in the country, the government has ramped up the testing process and in the last 24 hours, 6,56,410 COVID-19 tests were conducted which is two times the tests conducted on the previous day. The June 22 data of Health Ministry releaved that about 3,10,623 tests were conducted in the country. Notably, 196.62 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive, Ministry reported.

Health Min to chair high-level review meeting amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday will chair a high-level review meeting with the core team of experts over increasing cases of COVID-19 in the country. With India witnessing an increase in coronavirus infections over the last couple of weeks, Mandaviya will hold a meeting with experts and officials, sources told PTI.

The core team of experts will include AIIMS director Dr Randip Guleria, ICMR Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava and NCDC director, Sujeet Singh, according to PTI. In addition to that the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary of Department of Biotechnology Rajesh S Gokhale, and Secretary in the Department of Pharmaceuticals S Aparna, among others, will also attend the meeting.