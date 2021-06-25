India Reports Over 51,000 New COVID-19 Cases In Last 24 Hours; Active Cases See Huge Dip

For the past two weeks, the number of daily COVID-19 cases in India has been declining, indicating that the fatal virus's second wave has passed. Continuing the downward trend, India has reported over 51,000 new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 3,01,34,445. The country's death toll has also surpassed the 4-lakh mark, with more than 1,400 fatalities reported across the country in the same time period.

India reports 51,667 new #COVID19 cases, 64,527 recoveries and 1,329 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.



Total cases: 3,01,34,445

Total recoveries: 2,91,28,267

Death toll: 3,93,310

Active cases: 6,12,868



Total vaccination: 30,79,48,744 pic.twitter.com/0JXZ1weaTK — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2021

Coronavirus cases in India

According to the Union Health Ministry data on Friday morning, June 25, the country has 51,667 new Coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases to 3,01,34,445. The death toll from the deadly infection has also risen to 3,93,310, with 1,329 individuals dying in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the country's active caseload dropped to 6,12,868 after 64,527 recoveries were reported from all over the country.

COVID-19 situation in states

According to the state's health department, with the addition of 9,844 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra on Thursday, the state's total infection count surpassed 60 lakh, with 197 patients succumbing to the disease. The state's total caseload now stands at 60,07,431, said the health department in a statement. According to the report, the death toll now stands at 1,19,859 (including 359 "old" dead). As per the department, 149 people died in the last 48 hours and 48 in the last week. According to the report, the state's COVID-19 recovery rate is currently 95.93 percent, while the case fatality rate has reached 2%.

6,162 new Coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu, including three returnees from Andhra Pradesh, bringing the total number of cases to 24.49 lakh and the death toll to 31,901 with 155 new deaths. A medical bulletin said on Thursday that 9,046 people were discharged on June 24, bringing the total number of recoveries to 23,67,831 and leaving 49,845 active infections. Coimbatore and Erode each reported over 500 cases, while 18 districts reported double-digit new infections. To date, 372 cases totaling 5,30,789 have been registered in Chennai. The death toll from COVID-19 in the state capital has also risen to 8,131.

