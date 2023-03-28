India Reports 681 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Active Caseload Goes Up To 10,981

India reported 681 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with the total number of active cases going up to 10,981. The active caseload currently stands at 0.02 per cent. According to data from the Union Health Ministry, the five states and Union Territories that witnessed the most number of cases are -- Kerala (2,471), Maharashtra (2,117), Gujarat (1,697), Karnataka (792) and Delhi (528). The spread of the XBB 1.16 variant is likely to be the reason behind the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, INSACOG data shows.

The highest number of Covid cases caused due to this variant has been found in Maharashtra and Gujarat at 164 each, followed by 93 in Telangana and 86 in Karnataka, according to INSACOG data. The XBB 1.16 variant was first found in January when two samples tested positive for the variant.

Is Covid variant XBB.1.16 driving the new wave in India?

Earlier this month, Former AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria said that the new Covid variant XBB.1.16 might be responsible for the rise in cases. He called it a "new kid on the block" and predicted that new variants will keep emerging as long as the virus keeps mutating. States like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan are the ones where new cases are being reported at a higher rate.

The Omicron variant was first flagged by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in November 2021 and it was labelled a 'variant of concern' owing to its large number of mutations. It was said to be much more transmissible than the Delta variant (which emerged after the Alpha, Beta and Gamma variants).

In view of the spike in COVID-19 cases, the central government on Monday held a review meeting with states and Union territories over the preparedness for the pandemic management and the progress of vaccination. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, who chaired the high-level meeting, stressed on ramping up testing with a higher proportion of RT-PCR, and whole genome sequencing of positive samples.

Urging people to follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour at all times, he stressed the need to increase the administration of the precautionary dose, especially in the vulnerable population group. The meeting was held virtually and was attended by Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, Dr Rajiv Bahl, Secretary of the Department of Health Research and ICMR Director General, and representatives of states and UTs.