India Reviews Security Of UK Diplomats After Khalistani Attack On London Embassy

India has decided to review the security of UK diplomats in the country in response to the lack of adequate security measures at the Indian Mission in London, say sources. The decision comes after pro-Khalistan activists attacked the Indian High Commission in the UK capital. Following the attack, India sought an explanation for the “complete absence of British security” at the Indian Mission in London and reminded the Rishi Sunak government of its obligations under the Vienna Convention.

Following the attack, frugal security was seen deployed outside the premises of the Indian High Commission in London even after the UK government vowed to take the Indian Mission's security 'seriously'. The UK government had condemned the vandalism at the Mission by a group of protestors waving Khalistan flags and termed it "disgraceful" and "completely unacceptable".

London mayor Sadiq Khan had condemned the vandalism too, saying, "There is no place in our city for this kind of behaviour," he tweeted. British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis had also condmned the incident.

India seeks explanation

Following the attack, the Ministry of External Affairs had summoned the senior-most UK diplomat in New Delhi and sought an explanation for the "complete absence of British security" that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises. The MEA reminded the UK diplomat of basic obligations of the government of the United Kingdom under the Vienna Convention

Taking stock of the attck, the Ministry of External Affairs later issued a statement saying: "The senior-most UK diplomat in New Delhi was summoned late evening today to convey India's strong protest at the actions taken by separatist and extremist elements against the Indian High Commission earlier in the day."

"An explanation was demanded for the complete absence of the British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises. She was reminded in this regard of the basic obligations of the UK government under the Vienna Convention. India finds unacceptable the indifference of the UK Government to the security of the Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK," the statement read.

"It is expected that the UK Government would take immediate steps to identify, arrest and prosecute each one of those involved in today's incident, and put in place stringent measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents," it added.