India Rises To The Occasion With 100 Cr Vaccine Feat Ushered By PM Modi, Naysayers Silent

Despite facing problems like vaccine hesitancy and misinformation powered by opposition leaders, India on Thursday achieved a historic feat as it has administered more than 100 crores COVID-19 vaccination jabs since the country's inoculation drive began. Celebrating the incredible feat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the RML hospital in New Delhi and interacted with the healthcare workers here. India’s remarkable achievement in administering record number of COVID vaccine is a major win for the Central government’s vaccination drive, which was earlier questioned by opposers.

PM Modi had also addressed the citizens earlier and said that how the nation came together to achieve the historic victory. During his interaction, the PM pointed out that the achievement would not have been possible without the people’s belief in the system. Earlier, opposition leaders including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had questioned India’s vaccination drive and had spread doubt regarding the Centre’s plans. The BJP led government has now successfully reached the 100 crore mark in its vaccination drive, proving the opposing leaders wrong.

PM Modi thanks health workers, urges them to keep going

Celebrating the historic achievement of administering more than 100 crores COVID-19 vaccination jabs, PM Modi interacted with the healthcare workers. Speaking to the staff present at the RML hospital, the PM thanked the individuals for their efforts and urged them to keep going. Speaking to a handicapped individual who had reached the hospital to get vaccinated, PM Modi said that it was each one of our duty to ensure complete vaccination to all. He also urged the individual to urge his fellow villagers to get vaccinated as fast as they could.

PM Modi, during his interaction with a nurse administering a COVID-19 vaccine jab, enquired how the public had treated them during the vaccination drive. The PM enquired about the hardships they faced and how people had reacted to the system. The PM went on to speak with security personnel at the hospital and thanked him for his services. PM Modi also shared a few laughs with the workers before continuing his interaction with other workers.

Today, when India has achieved a #VaccineCentury, I went to a vaccination centre at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The vaccine has brought pride and protection in the lives of our citizens. pic.twitter.com/MUObjQKpga — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2021

Showing his gratitude to the healthcare workers, PM Modi also walked past the glass windows of the hospital wards and waved to the nurses and other workers present there. The PM thanked the workers once again before leaving the hospital premises. The Central government’s efforts have now helped India reach the landmark achievement of administering more than 100 crores COVID-19 vaccination jabs despite having faced problems like vaccine hesitancy and misinformation. Meanwhile, several union and state ministers came forward to congratulate the nation for administering 100 crore vaccine in India. Many also pointed out PM Modi’s efforts in achieving the incredible feat and thanked him for the same.

Centre plans celebration for completing 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination

In order to celebrate the administering of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, the officials have informed that the largest khadi tricolour in the country, with dimensions of 225 feet by 150 feet and weighing around 1,400 kg will be displayed at the Red Fort on Thursday. The tricolour hoisted in Leh to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 will be used at the Red Fort.

Ahead of the event, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday appealed to the people who are eligible to get vaccinated without any delay and to be part of the historic vaccination journey of India. Apart from the unfurling of the tricolour, other events have also been lined up to mark the milestone on the COVID-19 vaccination exercise. As reported by PTI, the health minister will launch a song by singer Kailash Kher and an audio-visual film at the Red Fort during the event that celebrates India’s vaccine drive.

Image: Twitter