India Runs COVID-19 Mock Drill To Test Response; Union Health Minister Spearheads Ops 

India is conducting a nationwide mock drill to test COVID-19 preparedness on Tuesday, December 27. The move comes as the Union government steps up precautionary measures amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in neighbouring China and other nations. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is spearheading the mock drill. The Union Health Minister reached Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital around 09:45 am on Tuesday.

After overseeing the mock drill, Mandaviya said the way Safdarjung Hospital organised the drill is how all public and private hospitals should run mock drills and stay prepared. Mandaviya, in a meeting with doctors of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) earlier, said the mock drill will help India's operational readiness and help fill gaps if any in the public health response.

The COVID-19 mock drill is already underway in multiple hospitals across Jammu, Kerala, Karnataka, Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

India ups its guard

Tuesday's mock drill will focus on the availability of adequate health facilities in all states and check the capacity for isolation beds, oxygen infrastructure and intensive care units (ICUs). The mock drill will also focus on analysing human resource capacity in terms of trained professionals capable of dealing with COVID-19. It will also test the availability of healthcare professionals in ventilatory management protocol for severe cases.

India currently has 3,421 active COVID-19 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health website.

Karnataka brings back masks

While India tests its COVID-19 preparedness, Karnataka became the first state to formally announce a return of the mask mandate on Tuesday. The southern state has called for use of masks in crowded public places as well as educational institutions. The state government has also called for all celebrations on December 31 and January 1 to end by 1 am. Mandatory masking, multiple entrances, and hand-sanitisation have been made compulsory at event venues.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has also stepped up its ante to procure medicines for COVID-19. “The surge in COVID cases globally is a matter of concern for everyone. Delhi hospitals have been asked to prepare well in advance and stay vigilant,” Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a statement.

China's COVID troubles

India has upped its alert against COVID-19 after BF.7 subvariant the Omicron variant of COVID-19 wrought on China’s health infrastructure. China saw a wave of COVID-19 cases after Beijing watered down its stringent zero-COVID policy. The National Health Commission of China has stopped publishing new case numbers.