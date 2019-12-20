The Debate
The Debate
UP: India-Russia Conduct Tri-services Exercise In Jhansi

General News

The INDRA Tri-services exercise is aimed at the sharing of best practices between the armed forces of both countries Russia and India

The INDRA Tri-services exercise is aimed at strengthening mutual confidence and interoperability and enabling the sharing of best practices between the armed forces of both countries Russia and India. Armed forces were seen in an empty sand field with tanks and canons to showcase the exercise in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. Shripad Yesso Naik, the Minister of Strate for Defence spoke at the event and said that “the exercise is a reflection of underlying emphasis that both nations live under effective and realistic military deals and procedures".

