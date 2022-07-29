India, Russia Discuss Issues Related To UNSC Agenda; Set To Cooperate On Counter-terrorism

India and Russia on Thursday held a discussion on several issues related to the UN Security Council (UNSC) agenda and both sides agreed to deepen cooperation on counter-terrorism at the UN and other multilateral platforms. The meeting between the Indian and Russian delegates was held in Moscow amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, said a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday.

"​Both sides held wide-ranging discussions on issues on the UN Security Council agenda and recent developments. They agreed to deepen cooperation on counter-terrorism at the UN and other multilateral platforms," the statement read.

In addition to that, while the Indian delegation briefed Russians on its priorities during its upcoming Presidency of the UNSC in December 2022, they also raised several other matters of concern.

Notably, the Indian delegation which included the Indian ambassador to Russia and other officials from the MEA was led by Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West) in the MEA, for consultations on UN-related issues. On the other hand, the Russian delegation was led by Sergey Vasilyevich Vershinin, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

During the meet, Verma also held talks with Oleg Vladimirovich Syromolotov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, over mutual cooperation on counter-terrorism-related issues. Furthermore, he is also scheduled to hold discussions on Arctic issues with Nikolay Korchunov, Ambassador-at-Large for the Arctic Cooperation, the MEA statement added.

India-Russia holds discussions on collaboration in the energy sector

It is pertinent to note that the meeting came in line with another round of discussions held between Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov and Pankaj Jain, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Thursday.

Tweeting about the same, Alipov said that both sides discussed prospects for cooperation between both countries in the energy sector including their ongoing projects.

On July 28, had a cordial meeting with Shri Pankaj Jain, Secretary, Indian Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. Discussed prospects for #RussiaIndia cooperation in #energy sector including our joint ongoing projects. pic.twitter.com/A00sAZq0yp — Denis Alipov 🇷🇺 (@AmbRus_India) July 28, 2022

Earlier, a similar meeting was held between India and Russia in March where Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Indian Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri spoke about the potential joint projects in the fuel and energy sectors. They also discussed transaction methods to be adopted amid the western sanctions imposed on Moscow.

