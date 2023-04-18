India-Russia Discussing Ways To clear Payment Issues, Says Jaishankar On Rs Vostro Acc Sys

India and Russia are discussing ways to resolve payment issues, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday while addressing the India-Russia Business Dialogue. The Indian diplomat spoke about ways of expanding the correspondent relationship network under International Trade Settlement in Indian Rupees through the Special Rupee Vostro Account system. Jaishankar outlined that there were payment issues that needed to be worked through.

"There are also discussions on the payment issue. The expansion of the correspondent relationship network under the scheme of international trade settlement in Indian rupees through the Special Rupee Vostro Account system and I think the payments issue clearly needs to be worked through between our systems. It is something we will also be discussing at the meeting tomorrow," Jaishankar said.

What is vostro account?

A vostro account is an account that domestic banks hold for foreign banks in the former's domestic currency. Rupee Vostro Accounts act as custodians for or manage the account of a foreign counterpart in Indian rupees.

Addressed the India-Russia Business Dialogue 2023 today. Thank Deputy PM Denis Manturov for joining me.



A productive discussion on the opportunities and challenges in economic cooperation.



Look forward to the Inter-Governmental discussions tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/bqDJ9T7856 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 17, 2023

Both India and Russia were having discussions regarding a free trade agreement between India and the Eurasian Economic Union, said Jaishankar, adding that those discussions were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and that New Delhi and Moscow are in advanced negotiations on a bilateral investment treaty (BIT). "We have been having discussions about a free trade agreement between India and the Eurasian Economic Union. The COVID interrupted those discussions, so I would very much hope that our colleagues would pick this up. We will certainly encourage them from the Foreign Ministry side because we do believe that they will make a real difference to our trade relationship," Jaishankar said.

"We also are in advanced negotiations on a new Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT), and we appreciate that this is perhaps necessary and certainly useful to provide sufficient confidence to investors," he added. Discussion regarding the need for connectivity initiatives are underway, said Jaishankar adding that the International North-South Transport Corridor and Eastern Maritime Corridor are given due consideration.

"Now, there has been some talk, rightly, in my opinion, about the importance of connectivity initiatives. The International North-South Transport Corridor as well as the Eastern Maritime Corridor, which is the Chennai-Vladivostok Corridor, and these are being given due consideration," Jaishankar said. Stressing the need for establishing more connectivity options, Jaishankar outlined a number of past events, including the Suez Canal blockage. He said all the obstacles are not necessarily logistical, but issues can be addressed with cooperation. "The Eastern Maritime Corridor, I think, fits in with our goal, what is called the "Act East Policy", as well as the Russian policy of having the Far East come in as an additional driver of the economy. So, I think there is a synergy there that is waiting to be tapped," he said.

Jaishankar highlights economic reforms under PM Modi's rule

Highlighting the work of PM Modi-led central government, Jaishankar said in the last nine years, the Modi government has undertaken several important economic reforms, which have actually helped the country in coming up with new opportunities, as they include incentivizing production, doubling town on infrastructure and logistics, rationalising taxation, moving the economy from a more informal to an organised sector, and cleaning up and resourcing the financial system.

During his address, EAM S Jaishankar also mentioned that India and Russia have crossed the bilateral trade target of USD 30 billion before 2025, adding that it is expected that the trade will continue to increase. "We have crossed the bilateral trade target of USD 30 billion before the year 2025, which was the target year given to us by our leaders. And in fact, for the period April 2022–February 2023, I understand that the trade is actually about USD 45 billion, and the expectation is that this will continue to grow," he said.

