India-Russia Meet: NSAs Ajit Doval And Patrushev Discuss Afghanistan Crisis, Other Issues

On Wednesday, a delegation-level talk of National Security Advisors (NSA) took place between India and Russia. During the meeting, Secretary of the security council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev and NSA Ajit Doval discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation in the field of security with an emphasis on further interaction on the anti-terrorist tract, drug trafficking and combating illegal migration. The two sides also paid attention to recent developments in Afghanistan.

The discussion comes a day after the Taliban announced their interim government in the war-ravaged country, revealing an all-male cabinet led by Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi being his deputies. India and Russia also discussed humanitarian and migration issues in Afghanistan along with prospects of the Russian-Indian joint efforts beamed at creating conditions for driving a peaceful settlement process based on an intra-Afghan dialogue.

"In addition, the Sides agreed to coordinate the approaches of Russia and India in multilateral formats on the Afghan settlement. The importance of defining parameters of the future state structure of Afghanistan by the Afghans themselves, as well as the need to prevent the escalation of violence, social, ethnic and confessional contradictions in the country, were emphasized," the statement added.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin and exchanged views on the crisis in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan crisis

On August 15, the Taliban stormed into Kabul and gained full control over the capital city within few hours, which led to the fall of the Ashraf Ghani led administration. On Tuesday, the terrorist organisation announced the interim government. Mohammad Hassan was declared the Prime Minister. US-designated terrorist Sirajuddin Haqqani is made in charge of interior ministry and intelligence while Taliban founder Mohammad Omar's son has been made defence minister.

(Image: Twitter - @ANI, @IndemMoscow)