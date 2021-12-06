India-Russia Sign Four Pacts In Bilateral Discussions On Defence Cooperation: Sources

In a key development, India and Russia inked four defence agreements/contracts/protocols, sources told Republic on Monday. The most important of the agreements is that for the procurement of 6,01,427 7.63 x 39mm assault rifles AK-203 through Indo-Russia Rifles Pvt Ltd. at a cost of around Rs 5000 crore. The agreement was signed at the 20th meeting of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC).

In the meeting, co-chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart Gen Sergey Shoigu, India and Russia signed the Agreement on Program for Military-Technical Cooperation from 2021-2031. The 10-year pact on military cooperation of an existing framework was also renewed. Another agreement was signed on the protocol of the 20th IRIGC-M&MTC.

India and Russia also entered into a pact on amending the agreement on cooperation in the field of manufacturing of the Kalashnikov series of small arms that was originally sealed in February 2019.

Bilateral discussions on defence cooperation

#WATCH | Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu.



The two leaders will take part in the first 2+2 ministerial dialogue between India and Russia today. pic.twitter.com/TYUlPkHELK — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2021

After the meeting, the Defence Minister said, "Had productive, fruitful and substantial bilateral discussions on defence cooperation with the Russian Defence Minister, General Sergey Shoigu in New Delhi today. India values its special and privileged strategic partnership with Russia." He added, "India deeply appreciates Russia’s strong support for India. We hope that our cooperation will bring peace, prosperity and stability to the entire region. Glad that a number of Agreements/Contracts/Protocols were signed pertaining to small arms and military cooperation."

His Russian counterpart Gen Sergey Shoigu said, "Russia-India defence cooperation is important for the relations between our two countries during these times. I am confident that Russia & India will help in enhancing regional security." It is pertinent to mention here that the defence ministers of the two countries meet annually, alternately in Russia and India, to discuss and review the status of ongoing projects and other issues of military-technical cooperation.

Meanwhile, later in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold the 21st annual India-Russia summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the summit, PM Modi and President Putin will review the state and prospects of bilateral relations between the two nations and will discuss ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Image: Twitter/@rajnathsingh