India-Russia Summit: Read Key Takeaways From PM Modi-Putin's Opening Remarks

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in India for a day-long summit. He was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House. PM Modi appreciated Putin for coming to India and said that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no change in the pace of growth of India-Russia ties. "The relation between India and Russia is truly a unique and reliable model of interstate friendship," he said.

"Despite the challenges posed by COVID, there is no change in the pace of growth of India-Russia relations. Our special and privileged strategic partnership continues to become stronger," PM Modi said.

PM asserted that in the last few decades the world has witnessed many fundamental changes and different kins of geopolitical equations have emerged but the friendship of India and Russia has remained constant. "Both countries cooperated strongly during the pandemic - from vaccine trials and production, from assistance to returning nationals to respective nations.," PM Modi said.

"The first 2+2 dialogue between our defence and foreign ministers has taken place. It starts a new mechanism to improve our behavioural cooperation. We have been in constant touch on Afghanistan and other regional issues," he added.

The Prime Minister informed that India and Russia are adopting a long-term vision to strengthen partnerships in economic affairs. "By 2025, we have set a target of trade worth $30 billion and investment worth $50 billion," he said.

He said under the Make in India, co-development and co-production are strengthening in the defence sector. "We are also heading closer in cooperation in space and civil nuclear sectors."

Modi-Putin summit: Key takeaways

Russia's role in Make in India highlighted

Strengthening trade ties reiterated

Unique friendship underlined

Deeping defence ties underlined

Russia views India as a great power

Firm action against terrorism

Putin calls India 'a time-tested friend'

In his opening remarks, President Putin said that Russia perceives India as a great power a friendly nation and a time tested friend, adding that the relations between the two nations are growing.

"It gives me great pleasure to visit India. Trade between the two countries fell by 17% last year, but this year saw a 38% increase in trade in the first nine months," Putin said.

"Currently, mutual investments stand at about 38 billion with a bit more investment coming from the Russian side. We cooperate greatly in the military and technical sphere like no other country. We develop high technologies together as well as produce in India," the Russian President added.

Speaking on regional issues, Putin said that he is concerned with developments in Afghanistan. "Naturally, we are concerned about everything that has to do with terrorism. Fight against terrorism is also a fight against drug trafficking and organised crime. With that regard, we are concerned about the developments of the situation in Afghanistan," he said.

