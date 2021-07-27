India, Russia To Conduct 13-day Joint Military Exercise INDRA-21 At Volgograd From Aug 1

India and Russia will hold the 12th edition of the joint military exercise at Volgograd city in Russia next month, said the Indian Army in a statement. The Indo-Russia joint military Exercise (INDRA) will last for 13 days and is scheduled to start from August 1. As per news agency ANI, the Army also added that the exercise will include the conduct of counter-terror operations under the United Nations (UN) mandate by a joint force against international terror groups. The 13-day activity will include at least 250 personnel from both India and Russia. Volgograd is situated on Russia’s western bank of the Volga river.

“The 12th edition of Indo-Russia joint military exercise Indra-21 will be held at Volgograd, Russia from August 1 to 13,” the Army said.

"The Indian Army contingent comprising of a Mechanised Infantry Battalion underwent rigorous training at different locations in India to refine their drills for participation in the joint exercise," the statement said.

INDRA-21 to elevate India-Russia cooperation

The upcoming exercise INDRA-21 will further elevate India-Russia bilateral relations and strengthen the mutual confidence and interoperability between both armies. Indian and Russian troops would share the best practices with each other, said the army. Additionally, the exercise will also add another achievement in enhancing security cooperation. INDRA-21 will act as a reinforcement of the longstanding bond of cooperation and friendship between both India and Russia, the statement added.

“Exercise Indra-21 will further strengthen mutual confidence and interoperability between the Indian and Russian armies and enable sharing of best practices between the contingents of both the countries,” the Army said in a statement.

“The exercise will be yet another milestone in strengthening security cooperation and will serve to reinforce the longstanding bond of friendship between India and Russia,” it added.

Further, both Indian and Russian Defence Ministers meet every year alternatively in each country to discuss and review the present status of the ongoing projects. The INDRA-21 exercise enshrines upon the interests of both governments to increase cooperation in regards to research and development, production and after-sales support of arms systems and military equipment, as per reports.

