India, Russia To Hold First-ever 2+2 Dialogue On 6 December In New Delhi

The first "two plus two" format dialogue between India and Russia will take place in New Delhi on 6 December, according to a statement released by the Russian Foreign Ministry. It stated that Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with their Indian counterparts Rajnath Singh and Dr S. Jaishankar. Taking to Twitter, the ministry further stated that the ministers will be holding in-depth discussions on key regional and international issues such as the situation in the Asia-Pacific region and developments in Afghanistan and Syria.

In addition, the ministers from the two countries are also expected to exchange views on cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and Russia, India, and China (RIC). Meanwhile, the Russian Embassy stated that President Vladimir Putin will also visit India on 6 December for a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both leaders will discuss further development of the special strategic partnership between the two countries. Besides, the two premiers are also expected to exchange views on topical issues on the international agenda, including joint work within the G20, BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, added the Russian Embassy.

20 Annual Summit meetings between India and Russia so far

The meeting was rescheduled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Russia has always been a reliable partner for India and an important pillar of New Delhi's foreign policy. The two sides are scheduled to finalise a number of agreements at the meeting, including those in the areas of defence, trade and investment, and science and technology. The summit will also announce the formation of a joint committee on technology and science, as well as a new framework for military-technical cooperation for the coming decade, according to news agency PTI. So far, 20 Annual Summit meetings have alternated between India and Russia. Both nations have a framework in place that allows India's Prime Minister and Russia's President to meet annually for a review of ties.

It should be mentioned here that earlier on the day, 26 November, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar chaired the 18th meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia and China (RIC) in New Delhi. The virtual meeting was attended by Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi to discuss important regional and global issues, ANI reported. In his opening statement during the meet, Jaishankar stressed the approach towards global development. He also urged the RIC countries to coordinate their approaches on terrorism, radicalisation, as well as provide necessary assistance to Afghanistan.

(With inputs from PTI & ANI)

Image: AP