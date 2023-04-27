India-Russia Turnover Reached About $2 Billion Last Year: Moscow Deputy Governor

A significant increase of about 30 percent has been recorded in India and Russia's turnover, amounting to around $2 billion last year, making it approximately about 30 percent over the year before, said Deputy Governor of Moscow, Ekaterina Zinoveva, on her visit to India on Wednesday.

While speaking in an interview with ANI, Zinoveva said, "During the last year, the turnover between the Moscow region and India was about 2 billion American dollars, which is an increase of about 30 percent. And obviously, we are very sure that during our roadshow, many companies in India and many Indian investors will increase," she said, adding that India will take a place, especially in high technology.

The Moscow region is leading the region in the Russian Federation. The Moscow region is interested in different industries, some of which include pharma, machinery, and biotechnology. "The Moscow region is the most developed industrial region in Russia, and our team is ready to give full support to all Indian companies coming to the Moscow region," the Deputy Governor of Moscow said.

"In the Moscow region nowadays, there are five economic zones, 66 industrial parks, and 15 technological parks, all of which are awaited by Indian investors. We are ready to give full support for the opening, taxation, and customs clearance of Indian companies coming to the Moscow region," she added. Speaking about national currencies, Zinoveva said payments are available between rupees and rubles and rubles and rupees on the territory of the Russian Federation. "we are providing full financial support to partners in India." For example, our number one bank in Russia has a branch in India that is giving full cooperation to Indian investors.

A week ago, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade, Denis Valentinovich Manturov, also visited India. He reiterated that "despite negative external factors, positive dynamics in Russia-India trade prevailed as the bilateral trade between Moscow and New Delhi reached $30 billion, defining the intensity of Russian-Indian ties."

