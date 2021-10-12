India Scales COVID Testing Capacity; Conducts Over 11 Lakh Tests In Last 24 Hrs

With nearly 11 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours across India, the country's testing capacity has been significantly increased, with 58,50,38,043 tests done so far. In the last 24 hours, 11,81,766 COVID-19 tests were conducted in India, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

In the previous 24 hours, India has reported 14,313 new COVID-19 cases and 181 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry. Also, in the last 24 hours, Kerala reported 6,996 COVID-19 cases and 84 deaths. Maharashtra, which has the most cases overall (65,79,608), had 1,736 infections in the last 24 hours. Since Monday, October 11, there have been 23 new cases in Delhi, and no new deaths reported. Coronavirus has claimed the lives of 48.57 lakh people worldwide, with a total of 23.82 crore cases. In terms of overall cases, the United States has the most cases (4,44,55,942) across the world.

COVID-19 cases in India

According to the Health Ministry, the country's total COVID cases are 3,39,85,920, with 4,50,963 persons lost their lives due to the virus so far. According to the Ministry, there are 2,14,900 current COVID-19 cases in the country. In the previous 24 hours, 26,579 people have recovered from the infection, bringing the total number of people who have recovered to 3,33,20,057. The country's recovery rate is currently at 98.04%, the highest level since March 2020. The daily positivity rate is 1.21%, while the weekly positivity rate is 1.48%.

So far, 95.89 crore doses of the COVID vaccine have been provided as part of the nationwide vaccination campaign that began earlier this year. By the end of the year, the government hopes to have fully vaccinated 108 crore people. The majority of states are attempting to accelerate their immunisation campaigns. For persons with a weakened immune system, the World Health Organization advised an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccination on Monday.

Meanwhile, on November 11, the Director of WHO's Department of Immunization, Vaccines, and Biologicals, Kate O'Brien, said in a statement that as the world continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, a WHO advisory panel will meet to examine the need for booster doses against the virus for the entire population.

With inputs from ANI

Image: PTI