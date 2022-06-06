India Scorches Sharif's Bid To Peddle Lies; Cites Pakistan's Persecution Of Minorities

India on Monday strongly responded to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's statements against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's anti-Islam remarks. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi retaliated by citing Pakistan's notorious history of persecuting minorities, asserting that a serial violator of minority rights is remarking on the treatment of minorities in another nation.

Notably, MEA's response came after the Pakistan PM condemned the suspended BJP spokeswoman's statements, saying, "I condemn in strongest possible words hurtful comments of India's BJP leader about our beloved Prophet (PBUH). Have said it repeatedly India under Modi is trampling religious freedoms & persecuting Muslims," Shehbaz Sharif tweeted.

I condemn in strongest possible words hurtful comments of India's BJP leader about our beloved Prophet (PBUH). Have said it repeatedly India under Modi is trampling religious freedoms & persecuting Muslims. World should take note & severely reprimand India. Our love for the > — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 5, 2022

The Pakistani Prime Minister further added, "World should take note & severely reprimand India. Our love for the Holy Prophet is supreme. All Muslims can sacrifice their life for the Love & Respect of their Holy Prophet." Responding to Pakistan PM's statement, MEA spokesperson Bagchi said that nobody can deny the fact that a serial violator of minority rights is commenting on the treatment of minorities in another country. He further stated Pakistan has a long history of systematic persecution of minorities, including Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, and Ahmadiyyas.

Our response to media queries regarding tweet by the Pakistani Prime Minister and statement by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs:https://t.co/bTcrX0WH4X pic.twitter.com/IfR4YdFnsO — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 6, 2022

All religions are treated with the utmost respect in India: MEA

Bagchi further added that all religions are treated with the utmost respect by the Indian government, which is quite unlike Pakistan wherein extremists are praised and monuments are built in their honour. "We call on Pakistan to focus on the safety, security and well-being of its minority communities instead of engaging in alarmist propaganda and attempting to foment communal disharmony in India," the MEA spokesperson added.

Our love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is supreme. All Muslims can sacrifice their life for the Love & Respect of their Holy Prophet (PBUH). — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 5, 2022

Pakistan Armed Forces strongly condemn blasphemous remarks by Indian officials.The outrageous act is deeply hurtful and clearly indicates extreme level of hate against Muslims and other religions in India. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) June 6, 2022

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Pakistan Armed Forces also condemned the anti-Islam remarks made by the Indian officials. Taking to Twitter, they stated that the outrageous remarks were 'deeply' hurtful.

BJP suspends spokesperson amid outrage

It is pertinent to mention here that the BJP suspended its national spokesperson and fired Delhi media chief after their contentious remarks against Islam. In response to the mounting protests pertaining to the same, the party also issued a statement intended at assuaging the worries of minorities. The BJP has emphasized that it respects all religions and vehemently opposes any religious personality being insulted.

