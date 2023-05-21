India Scripts History With Over 100km-long Expressway In 'unprecedented' 100 Hours

In a remarkable achievement for India, the joint teams of Cube Highways, L&T, and Ghaziabad Aligarh Expressway Pvt Ltd (GAEPL) constructed a road that is over 100km-long in 100 hours setting a new record in road construction. Minister for Raod Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari congratulated the concerned companies and said, “It is with great pleasure and pride that I extend my wishes Ghaziabad Aligarh Expressway Ltd, which is a SPV of Cube Highways in collaboration with L&T for setting a new record of highest ever laying of Bituminous Concretel.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi also acknowledged the achievement and emphasised on the importance of adopting modern methods and embracing speed for better infrastructure.

Minister Gadkari congratulated on the ‘remarkable feat’ and highlighted the importance of the Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway, saying that it connects highly populated regions of Ghaziabad and Aligarh, which is also an important trade route. ''It will also add to the development of the regions in proximity of the two cities,'' said Gadkari. The Union Minister further informed that the record road construction was done with a substantial reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by adopting climate-friendly technologies.

Gadkari praising the achievement and stated, “The Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway has made history by achieving a remarkable feat: the laying of Bituminous Concrete over a distance of 100 lane kilometers in an unprecedented time of 100 hours. This accomplishment highlights the dedication and ingenuity of India's road infrastructure industry. I extend my congratulations to the exceptional teams of Cube Highways, L&T, and Ghaziabad Aligarh Expressway Pvt Ltd (GAEPL) for their outstanding achievement.”

The 100 kilometres constructed on the NH-34 will be key to the overall development of Ghaziabad and Aligarh.

“The Ghaziabad-Aligarh section of NH-34, spanning 118 kilometers, plays a vital role as a transportation link between the densely populated regions of Ghaziabad and Aligarh. This project traverses various towns and cities in Uttar Pradesh, including Dadri, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahr, and Khurja. It serves as a critical trade route, facilitating the movement of goods and contributing to regional economic development by connecting industrial areas, agricultural regions, and educational institutions,” said Gadkari.

Substantial reduction in carbon footprint

The road was constructed consuming relatively less fuel and by using climate-friendly technologies, informed Gadkari. He added “Emphasising our commitment to sustainability and cost-effectiveness, we have implemented the use of Cold Central Plant Recycling (CCPR) technology in the project. This innovative green technology involves utilising 90% of the milled material, which amounts to nearly 20 lakh square meters of road surface. Consequently, the consumption of virgin materials has been reduced to a mere 10%. By adopting this approach, we have significantly reduced fuel consumption and the associated greenhouse gas emissions, thereby making a substantial contribution to lowering our carbon footprint,” said Road and Highways Minister Gadkari.

PM Modi appreciated the feat and said, “A notable accomplishment on a very important highway route. It manifests the importance given to both speed and embracing modern methods for better infrastructure.”



