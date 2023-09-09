India Secures Gold At International Olympiad for Informatics After 9 Years

The Indian contingent at the International Olympiad for Informatics (IOI) has secured a gold medal, ending the nine-year-long wait. The competition was held at Hungary's University of Szeged from August 30 to September 1. The Indian contingent was represented by four students - Kshitij Sodani, Paras Kasmalkar, Shreyan Ray, and Sushil Raaja U - and all of them secured medals at the competition.

While Sodani secured a gold medal, Kasmalkar and Ray won silver medals whereas Raaja U settled with a bronze medal. Notably, Sodani had been winning silver medals for the last two years and won a bronze medal at IOI 2021 before finally getting his hands on the gold.

Madhavan Mukund, director of the Chennai Mathematical Institue and Jatin Yadav of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, led the contingent at the 35th IOI which delivered the best performance from India ever.

What is the IOI and what are its objectives?

The IOI is held annually for high school students from various countries who are invited to one of the most prestigious and competitive programming event. At the IOI, students from across the world compete in the prestigious algorithmic competition where they are faced with problem analysis, design of algorithms and data structures, programming, and testing.

According to the IOI website, its objective is to foster friendly international relationships among computer scientists and informatics educators, promote the organisation of informatics competitions for students at schools for secondary education, and discover young people who are exceptionally talented in the field of informatics.

The students are selected through three different selection rounds - the zonal round, national round and camp. The zonal round has two tests i.e Zonal Informatices Olympiad (ZIO) and Zonal Computing Olympiad (ZCO). The next national round is conducted to select 30 students. This round is also called Indian National Olympiad in Informatics (INOI) and it is organised at Chennai Mathematical Institute. In the final round i.e the selection camp, the shortlisted students face three tests in five hours and subsequently make up the Indian team.