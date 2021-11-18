In a significant development, India's Ambassador to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) TS Tirumurti urged the international community and countries of the subcontinent to come together, to rise above partisan interests for assistance in Afghanistan. He called for inclusive dispensation in Afghanistan which evenly represents all sections of the Afghan society.

"India is willing to coordinate with other stakeholders to work towards enabling the expeditious provision of much-needed assistance to the people of Afghanistan," TS Tirumurti said at the UNSC session on Wednesday.

While stressing that Afghanistan has witnessed much bloodshed and violence, the Indian Ambassador to UNSC stated that more than half of its population is headed for a crisis on emergency levels of acute food shortage and urgent humanitarian assistance to meet the basic food demand in the war-ravaged country.

Tirumurti mentions India's contribution to Afghanistan development at UNSC

In addition, he stated that India has contributed notably to the infrastructure and overall development of Afghanistan, over the last two decades.

"Even as we speak, India continues to grant educational scholarships to thousands of Afghan men and women to continue their education in India," Tirumurti mentioned.

"One of our immediate priorities is to evacuate stranded people as well as ensure their free movement," he added.

Delhi Declaration on Afghanistan

Additionally, the Indian ambassador to UNSC emphasised that the 'Delhi Declaration on Afghanistan adopted at the Third Regional Security Dialogue of the National Security Advisors on Afghanistan reflects the regional consensus on Afghanistan and has been welcomed by the international community and key stakeholders including from Afghanistan."

"When the council decides on the future of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) mandate in March 2022, its focus needs to ve centred on the welfare, well-being and expectations of the Afghan people," he further said.

UN calls for inclusive govt in Afghanistan, slams Taliban's curtailment of women rights

Stressing that the Afghan people are being abandoned, forgotten, and punished by circumstances without a fault of their own since the Taliban’s takeover, the UN on Wednesday strengthened its calls for a more inclusive government in the war-ravaged Central Asian nation. In her first general assessment of the de facto Taliban administration, UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons at a United Nations Security Council briefed about several issues with the Taliban’s governance in Kabul after the United States drawdown, particularly women’s rights, girls’ education, and inclusivity.